Lebanon police searching for missing man

Wendell Palmer was last seen July 22 at 513 East Lester Avenue with Terry Womble.
Wendell Palmer
Wendell Palmer(Lebanon Police Department)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Lebanon Police Department is looking for a missing man who was last seen over the weekend.

Wendell Palmer was last seen on July 22 at 513 East Lester Avenue with Terry Womble. Police said both Palmer and Womble have been unable to be reached.

Palmer was last seen wearing a red shirt, red hat and black and blue shorts. He’s about 5 feet 11 inches tall and about 200 pounds. Anyone with information regarding Palmer or Womble is urged to contact the Lebanon Police Department at 615-444-2323.

