Law enforcement to target aggressive, distracted drivers on I-24 in Rutherford Co.

Rutherford County deputies and THP troopers will be out in force from 2:30 to 8:30 p.m. to “maintain physical influence on I-24.”
The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers will be targeting...
The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers will be targeting aggressive, impaired and distracted drivers on Interstate 24 on Wednesday.(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Teams of law enforcement officers will be targeting aggressive, impaired and distracted drivers on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County on Wednesday afternoon, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said.

The enforcement event, titled the Summertime Blues operation, will take place from about 2:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. along the interstate from the Davidson County to Coffee County line.

“The task will be to conduct traffic management and enforcement to gain and maintain physical influence on I-24 in Rutherford County,” Rutherford County Sheriff’s Sgt. Sean Vinson said in a news release. “Our purpose is to identify, stop and prevent aggressive driving during the six-hour block of saturation while creating a prolonged deterrent in the county on I-24.”

Officers will concentrate on aggressive driving, speeding, distracted driving, impaired driving, traveling too close and improper lane changes.

Tennessee Highway Patrol will have a helicopter pilot supplying aerial support. THP troopers and Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies will patrol throughout the county.

Drivers are asked to slow down and move over for stopped officers during the operation.

