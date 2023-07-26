Grilled Peach Summer Succotash
6-8 servings
Ingredients
- 11/2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 2 lbs. fresh corn
- 12 ounces of baby lima beans
- 1 red onion, chipped
- 1 yellow squash or zucchini, chopped
- 1 large bell pepper
- 2 teaspoons of minced garlic
- 1 tablespoon fresh basil, chopped
- 2 fresh firm peaches
- Salt and Pepper to taste
Instructions
- Slice the fresh peach into ¼ inches and grill each slice on both sides. Once grilled, chop into medium size dice. If a grill is not available, the peaches can be pan seared to bring out the sweetness.
- Sautéed onion and bell pepper in butter until translucent. Add garlic, corn, lima beans and squash. Cook for about 10 minutes, stirring frequently until the corn and lima beans are heated though.
- Add salt and pepper to taste.
- Remove from the heat and stir in the diced peaches and garnish with fresh basil.
- Serves as a side with your favorite protein.
