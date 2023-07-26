Gas prices see biggest one-day increase in a year

FILE - Tuesday's jump comes after an increase in oil prices, which have climbed to three-month...
FILE - Tuesday's jump comes after an increase in oil prices, which have climbed to three-month highs.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Gas prices just saw their biggest one-day jump in a year, bringing an end to the months-long calm in prices at the pump.

According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline increased four cents on Tuesday to $3.64.

It is the biggest increase in a single day since June 7, 2022, and marks an increase of eight cents over the past week.

Even so, prices are still down by 72 cents a gallon from a year ago.

Last summer, they spiked to more than $5.00 a gallon.

Tuesday’s jump comes after an increase in oil prices, which have climbed to three-month highs.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TBI agents are investigating a shooting involving a Franklin Police officer.
TBI investigating after officer fatally wounds Franklin man
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Family...
DeSantis is unhurt in a car accident in Tennessee while traveling to presidential campaign events
Search underway for bank robber in Franklin, police say
Search underway for bank robber in Franklin
Bodycam video: Officers shot suspect as he fatally shot a woman, Lebanon Police reveal
Bodycam video: Officers shot suspect as he fatally shot a woman, Lebanon Police reveal
Smoke could be seen from TDOT cameras
Mulch fire burns in The Nations neighborhood of Nashville

Latest News

A crane is on fire in Manhattan on Wednesday morning.
Large crane collapses, catches fire on NY high-rise
LIVE: House subcommittee hearing on 'unidentified anomalous phenomena'
FILE - Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president, Feb....
Biden’s son Hunter arrives at a Delaware court where he’s expected to plead guilty to tax crimes
A California man said an officer used excessive force.
GRAPHIC: Police accused of using excessive force caught on camera
Samsung, a South Korean technology giant that’s also a major producer of computer memory chips,...
Samsung unveils foldable smartphones in a bet on bending device screens