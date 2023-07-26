Four Walls Cocktail Recipes
Scotch Smash Cocktail
■ 5 mint leaves
■ 1 tsp. Watermelon cordial
■ .5 oz simple syrup
■ .5 oz lemon juice
■ 2 oz Dewar’s Scotch
○ Vessel:
■ Rocks glass, crushed ice
○ Method:
■ Add all ingredients into a shaker tin. Shake until chilled. Place half lemon wheel into the bottom of a rocks glass and fill with crushed ice. Strain the cocktail over the crushed ice. Garnish with a bouquet of fresh mint
FISTFUL OF DOLLARS
Scotch, Linie Aquavit, Milk Wash, Earl Grey,
Benedictine, Cacao Nib Bitters, Truffle
Recipe:
Large ice cube in a rocks glass
1/2 oz. Campari (poured to the side of ice cube)
3 oz of Clarified Scotch Milk Punch
10 dashes cacao nib Peychaud’s bitters (dashed over ice cube so it settles on top of punch) expression of lemon twist and discard few ‘nibbles’ of cacao nib
VESSEL : rocks glass, carved cube, truffle sugar/salt rim
METHOD : stirred
GARNISH : cocao nib peychauds bitters, lemon twist
MILK PUNCH RECIPE
Recipe:
2 ounce orange bitters
4 proportioned bags of Earl Grey Tea or 4 TBSP of loose leaf earl grey
375 mL Japanese Whiskey (I prefer Akashi White Oak)
1 bottle of Dewar’s Blended Scotch
1/2 quart of a mix of lemon, lime, pineapple juice
1/2 quart of goats milk
The recipe is an amazingly easy to build cocktail for home. The preparation of the ingredients is what takes a little longer to make but it remains almost imperishable in the refrigerator.
