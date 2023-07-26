Four Walls Cocktail Recipes


By Today in Nashville
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Scotch Smash Cocktail

■ 5 mint leaves

■ 1 tsp. Watermelon cordial

■ .5 oz simple syrup

■ .5 oz lemon juice

■ 2 oz Dewar’s Scotch

○ Vessel:

■ Rocks glass, crushed ice

○ Method:

■ Add all ingredients into a shaker tin. Shake until chilled. Place half lemon wheel into the bottom of a rocks glass and fill with crushed ice. Strain the cocktail over the crushed ice. Garnish with a bouquet of fresh mint

FISTFUL OF DOLLARS

Scotch, Linie Aquavit, Milk Wash, Earl Grey,

Benedictine, Cacao Nib Bitters, Truffle

Recipe:

Large ice cube in a rocks glass

1/2 oz. Campari (poured to the side of ice cube)

3 oz of Clarified Scotch Milk Punch

10 dashes cacao nib Peychaud’s bitters (dashed over ice cube so it settles on top of punch) expression of lemon twist and discard few ‘nibbles’ of cacao nib

VESSEL : rocks glass, carved cube, truffle sugar/salt rim

METHOD : stirred

GARNISH : cocao nib peychauds bitters, lemon twist

MILK PUNCH RECIPE

Recipe:

2 ounce orange bitters

4 proportioned bags of Earl Grey Tea or 4 TBSP of loose leaf earl grey

375 mL Japanese Whiskey (I prefer Akashi White Oak)

1 bottle of Dewar’s Blended Scotch

1/2 quart of a mix of lemon, lime, pineapple juice

1/2 quart of goats milk

The recipe is an amazingly easy to build cocktail for home. The preparation of the ingredients is what takes a little longer to make but it remains almost imperishable in the refrigerator.

