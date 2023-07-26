First Alert Forecast: Dangerous Heat Returns

Triple digit heat index likely through the weekend
Heat
Heat(WSMV)
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -

Get ready for a hotter and more humid day across the Mid State with highs in the low to mid 90s this afternoon with heat index values near if not into the triple digits in some spots.  I still can’t totally rule out a stray rain shower, but a good amount of the day stays dry.

Thursday temperatures push back in the mid 90s and we’ll have some decent humidity as well.  Heat index valueswill be near if not into the triple digits under a good deal of sunshine.

LATE WEEK & WEEKEND

Temperatures will try and push for the upper 90s Friday through Sunday with heat index values in the triple digits in the afternoon.  A HEAT ADVISORY has already been issued for Friday across southern Kentucky with heat index values as high as 105°+.  A shower cannot be totally ruled out for the weekend but looks like we’ll see plenty of dry time!

EARLY NEXT WEEK

The heat looks to continue into next week with temperatures in the Mid 90s on Monday and Tuesday afternoon.

