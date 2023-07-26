First Alert Forecast: Dangerous Heat Continues

Heat Index Values will likely be in the triple digits through the weekend.
Heat index values will be at or over 100° for most as we end out the week.
Heat index values will be at or over 100° for most as we end out the week.(WSMV)
By Cruz Medina
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dangerous heat is forecasted to end the week. Heat advisories are a possibility for many areas going forward

Heat Advisories are in effect until 10 p.m. Friday for Calloway, Trigg, Christian, Todd, Logan, and Simpson counties in Kentucky.

Mostly cloudy skies and a few showers in the eastern part of the Mid State are expected tonight.

Thursday will be another hot day with temperatures starting in the upper 70s for many. Afternoon temperatures will rise to the mid-90s and it’ll stay humid. Heat index values will be near or right at 100° for many spots. Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected with just a stray morning showers in Eastern counties.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

THIS WEEKEND

High temperatures will likely rise into the upper 90s Friday through Saturday. Heat index values as a result could be as high as 105°+. More heat advisories are likely. A passing shower or storm is possible this weekend, but looks like we’ll see plenty of dry time!

A cold front drops through late in the day Sunday. Highs on Sunday will drop just a bit. A stray storm is possible as the front moves through, but it will lower our humidity.

NEXT WEEK

The heat sticks around into next week. Monday through Wednesday will feature highs in the low to middle 90s. A stray shower is possible. Humidity will ramp back up.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TBI agents are investigating a shooting involving a Franklin Police officer.
TBI investigating after officer fatally wounds Franklin man
Search underway for bank robber in Franklin, police say
Search underway for bank robber in Franklin
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Family...
DeSantis is unhurt in a car accident in Tennessee while traveling to presidential campaign events
A 15-year-old is in critical condition after being shot then thrown from a moving car in a...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Teen shot multiple times, dumped on side of neighborhood road
Bodycam video: Officers shot suspect as he fatally shot a woman, Lebanon Police reveal
Bodycam video: Officers shot suspect as he fatally shot a woman, Lebanon Police reveal

Latest News

Soaring heat this week
First Alert Forecast: Dangerous heat continues
WSMV forecast
Wednesday afternoon First Alert forecast
WSMV heat index
Wednesday morning First Alert forecast
Rising heat and humidity the rest of this week.
First Alert Forecast: More hot and humid days ahead