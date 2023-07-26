First Alert Forecast: Dangerous heat continues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dangerous heat is forecasted to end the week. Heat advisories are a possibility for many areas going forward

Heat Advisories are in effect until 10 p.m. Friday for Calloway, Trigg, Christian, Todd, Logan, and Simpson counties in Kentucky.

Mostly cloudy skies and a few showers in the eastern part of the Mid State are expected tonight.

Thursday will be another hot day with temperatures starting in the upper 70s for many. Afternoon temperatures will rise to the mid-90s and it’ll stay humid. Heat index values will be near or right at 100° for many spots. Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected with just a stray morning showers in Eastern counties.

THIS WEEKEND

High temperatures will likely rise into the upper 90s Friday through Saturday. Heat index values as a result could be as high as 105°+. More heat advisories are likely. A passing shower or storm is possible this weekend, but looks like we’ll see plenty of dry time!

A cold front drops through late in the day Sunday. Highs on Sunday will drop just a bit. A stray storm is possible as the front moves through, but it will lower our humidity.

NEXT WEEK

The heat sticks around into next week. Monday through Wednesday will feature highs in the low to middle 90s. A stray shower is possible. Humidity will ramp back up.

