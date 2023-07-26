Dave Chappelle coming to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Comedian Dave Chappelle will be coming to Nashville later this year.

Chappelle announced the fall run of his stand-up comedy show “Dave Chappelle Live” on Tuesday.

The comedian, actor, screenwriter, and producer of television and film will be making a stop at the Bridgestone Arena on Sept. 21.

Local presale tickets are available today, July 26, and the general sale begins Thursday, July 27, at 10 a.m.

As a reminder to fans who plan on attending this show, Chappelle does not allow the use of cell phones, cameras, or recording devices. When people arrive, all phones and smart watches will be secured in Yondr pouches and will be unlocked at the end of the show.

