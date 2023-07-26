Dave Chappelle coming to Nashville

General presale for tickets begins Thursday at 10 a.m.
Dave Chappelle performs during a theater dedication ceremony honoring the comedian and actor,...
Dave Chappelle performs during a theater dedication ceremony honoring the comedian and actor, and to raise funds to support Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, Monday, June. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)(Gemunu Amarasinghe | AP)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Comedian Dave Chappelle will be coming to Nashville later this year.

Chappelle announced the fall run of his stand-up comedy show “Dave Chappelle Live” on Tuesday.

The comedian, actor, screenwriter, and producer of television and film will be making a stop at the Bridgestone Arena on Sept. 21.

Local presale tickets are available today, July 26, and the general sale begins Thursday, July 27, at 10 a.m.

As a reminder to fans who plan on attending this show, Chappelle does not allow the use of cell phones, cameras, or recording devices. When people arrive, all phones and smart watches will be secured in Yondr pouches and will be unlocked at the end of the show.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TBI agents are investigating a shooting involving a Franklin Police officer.
TBI investigating after officer fatally wounds Franklin man
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Family...
DeSantis is unhurt in a car accident in Tennessee while traveling to presidential campaign events
Search underway for bank robber in Franklin, police say
Search underway for bank robber in Franklin
Bodycam video: Officers shot suspect as he fatally shot a woman, Lebanon Police reveal
Bodycam video: Officers shot suspect as he fatally shot a woman, Lebanon Police reveal
Smoke could be seen from TDOT cameras
Mulch fire burns in The Nations neighborhood of Nashville

Latest News

Catch Up Quick
Budlight Backyard tour
Bud Light Backyard Tour to make stop in Nashville
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Metro officers more likely to use force against people of color, report says
Spike in abandoned animals in Franklin County