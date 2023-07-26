Collierville woman charged with child sex crimes, animal sexual abuse, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department charged and arrested a woman who they say committed sex crimes against underaged children and an animal.

According to police, Stephanie Weir, 33, was in possession of files and images of children in lewd, sexual poses.

Police say that this criminal content was saved in her online cloud account.

In addition to the child sex materials, Weir recorded a video with her cellphone of her performing sexual acts with her dog.

After searching Weir’s cellular phone, they found several videos and images of toddler-aged children in sexually explicit poses.

Weir admitted that she searched the internet and social media for these materials and saved them to her phone.

She also admitted to sharing them with other individuals.

Weir is currently in police custody and facing a number of charges including unlawful photographing of a minor.

