Christmas comes early at Gaylord Opryland announces The Polar Express as 2023′s theme

The holiday festivities at the resort and convention center will return in November.
Gaylord Opryland Polar Express
Gaylord Opryland Polar Express(Gaylord Opryland)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Christmas at Gaylord Opryland has come early after the resort and convention center announced its theme for this year’s holiday season.

This year, Gaylord Opryland’s holiday theme will be The Polar Express. In addition to the new theme, Opryland said it will be bringing back its signature attraction, “ICE!”

Gaylord Opryland also announced a new event featuring local musician Darryl Worley and friends. Worley will be joining the convention center’s 2023 “Home For The Holidays” Dinner Shows.

Tickets for Worley’s show can be bought here.

The holiday festivities at the resort and convention center will return in November. For a limited time, Gaylord Opryland will be offering a discount on tickets to ICE! Featuring the Polar Express as well as overnight packages.

