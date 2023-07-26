Caught on camera: Passenger charged after attack on Nashville Uber driver

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville Uber driver was caught on camera being knocked unconscious by a passenger inside his car in May.

In the video WSMV4 obtained, the irate passenger can be seen taking the driver’s phone before knocking him unconscious.

“I’m going to call the police,” the driver, Reginald Pierre, said.

“Yeah call the **** police,” Steven Wade Shalibu, the passenger, replied.

Pierre was allegedly fed up with Shalibu and the Uber trip took a violent turn.

Video from inside Pierre’s car captured the attack and Shalibu took his phone keeping Pierre from calling 911. Outside in the parking lot, Shalibu is accused of knocking Pierre out.

Caught on camera: Passenger leaves Nashville Uber driver unconscious after attack in his car

“That guy is going to kill me because me and him in the car and it’s a big guy, when he hold me that way, I couldn’t defend myself, there’s no way to defend myself now,” Pierre said.

Pierre says Shalibu was upset he’d allowed a woman passenger with him to get out of the car when she’d asked to get out.

“That will stop him from doing that to somebody else,” Pierre said. “When you’re in front you’re focused on driving, so I be like Oh Lord, thank you at least I’m living.”

Pierre, who immigrated from Haiti more than 30 years ago, says he still doesn’t feel 100% and suffers from a sore neck and back. An injury to his hand during the attack kept him off the road for three weeks.

“The doctor told me you’re lucky nothing is broke but you’re going to be sore for a while, and she was right,” Pierre said. “Once I got home, my body couldn’t move and I feel like I’m heavy.”

The Metro Nashville Police Department is charging Shalibu with felony aggravated assault.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.