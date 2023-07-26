Bud Light Backyard Tour to make stop in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Bud Light will be hosting free concerts in several cities for fans, 21 and over, to see their favorite rock and country artists with the Bud Light Backyard Tour.

The Bud Light Backyard Tour will feature artists like OneRepublic, Midland, Dashboard Confessional, and Bush.

OneRepublic will be performing in Nashville on Aug. 10.

Fans can enter for a chance to win tickets to the tour by visiting BudLightBackyard.com.

The Bud Light Backyard Tour follows the “Easy to Summer” campaign that was announced at the Super Bowl.

Recently, the beer company has been in hot water after several people condemned the brand for initially teaming up with transgender influencer, Dylan Mulvaney.

Due to the backlash, in June, it was reported that Bud Light was no longer the top-selling beer in the United States.

