Bodycam footage released of Franklin officer-involved shooting

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Franklin Police Department released footage of an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead on July 24.

In the video, officers speak with a reportedly suicidal man locked inside his apartment on Artessa Circle. The man, 37-year-old Steven Tropia, told police he “did not care if he lived or died,” according to Franklin Police Chief Deb Faulkner.

Moments later, Tropia is seen exiting his apartment on Artessa Circle with a large pillow and a handgun, resulting in a self-defense response from officers.

Previous Coverage TBI investigating after officer fatally wounds Franklin man

Tropia was shot by an officer and transported to a local hospital, where he later died. No officers were injured during the incident.

The officer who shot Tropia was placed on administrative leave per protocol pending investigation by TBI agents.

