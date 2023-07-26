Bartender Bash Cocktail Recipes
Dreamsicle Cocktail
For one cocktail:
1.5oz of Ketel One Vodka
.5oz of Orangecello
.5 Lemon Juice
.5 Orange Juice
.75 Vanilla Simple Syrup
Combine all ingredients into a tin. Add a small amount of pebble or crushed ice. Shake until dissolved. Pour into rocks glass. Add crushed ice and garnish with a luxardo cherry and syrup.
For a Freezer Door cocktail:
Vodka: 10 ounces
Lemon Juice: 3 ounces
Orange Juice: 3 ounces
Orangecello: 3 ounces
Vanilla Syrup: 5 ounces
Water: 1 ounce
Combine all into a 750ml bottle and store in your fridge. Pour over ice to serve
