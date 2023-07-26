Bartender Bash Cocktail Recipes


By Today in Nashville
Published: Jul. 26, 2023
Dreamsicle Cocktail

For one cocktail:

1.5oz of Ketel One Vodka

.5oz of Orangecello

.5 Lemon Juice

.5 Orange Juice

.75 Vanilla Simple Syrup

Combine all ingredients into a tin. Add a small amount of pebble or crushed ice. Shake until dissolved. Pour into rocks glass. Add crushed ice and garnish with a luxardo cherry and syrup.

For a Freezer Door cocktail:

Vodka: 10 ounces

Lemon Juice: 3 ounces

Orange Juice: 3 ounces

Orangecello: 3 ounces

Vanilla Syrup: 5 ounces

Water: 1 ounce

Combine all into a 750ml bottle and store in your fridge. Pour over ice to serve

