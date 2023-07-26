Attorneys for 17-year-old allegedly raped by Franklin cheer coach laud teen’s bravery

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – Attorneys for the 17-year-old allegedly raped by her Franklin cheerleading coach are speaking out following the coach’s arraignment in Williamson County.

James Henry So, 27, was indicted July 13 by a Williamson County grand jury on three counts of rape, two counts of sexual battery, four counts of statutory rape and one count of aggravated rape. He was arraigned in Williamson County Circuit Court on Wednesday. The rape survivor is represented by attorneys from the Strom Law Firm.

“We want to thank the Franklin Police Department and the Williamson County District Attorney for their diligence in pursuing justice for our client, who was violently assaulted by her cheer coach in a place where she should have been safe,” attorney Alexandra Benevento said. “Our client’s bravery in coming forward after such a horrific violation of her body speaks to her amazing strength. While this process can never truly remedy the irreparable harm our client has suffered, these charges are a step in the right direction.”

Strom Law Firm attorneys also represent two dozen young athletes who faced similar sexual assaults at competitive cheerleading gyms across America, including two young men who were sexually assaulted by Premier Athletics coach Dominick Frizzell in Knoxville. Strom Law Firm attorneys and Tennessee State Rep. John Ray Clemmons filed a federal lawsuit in that case back in September 2022.

Kim Brubeck, a compliance administrator for Premier Athletics Nashville, released the following statement after So’s indictment.

“Premier Athletics Nashville reported this incident to Franklin PD and removed former coach James So immediately upon learning of this matter. Mr. So has not been in any of our facilities since his removal. Premier Athletics Nashville will continue to work with the Franklin Police Department and stands by all survivors.”

