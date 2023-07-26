Attorneys for 17-year-old allegedly raped by Franklin cheer coach laud teen’s bravery

“While this process can never truly remedy the irreparable harm our client has suffered, these charges are a step in the right direction.”
James Henry So, 27, was indicted by a Williamson County grand jury on three counts of rape,...
James Henry So, 27, was indicted by a Williamson County grand jury on three counts of rape, among other charges.(Williamson County Sheriff's Office)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – Attorneys for the 17-year-old allegedly raped by her Franklin cheerleading coach are speaking out following the coach’s arraignment in Williamson County.

James Henry So, 27, was indicted July 13 by a Williamson County grand jury on three counts of rape, two counts of sexual battery, four counts of statutory rape and one count of aggravated rape. He was arraigned in Williamson County Circuit Court on Wednesday. The rape survivor is represented by attorneys from the Strom Law Firm.

Cheer coach accused of raping underage girl in Franklin

“We want to thank the Franklin Police Department and the Williamson County District Attorney for their diligence in pursuing justice for our client, who was violently assaulted by her cheer coach in a place where she should have been safe,” attorney Alexandra Benevento said. “Our client’s bravery in coming forward after such a horrific violation of her body speaks to her amazing strength. While this process can never truly remedy the irreparable harm our client has suffered, these charges are a step in the right direction.”

Strom Law Firm attorneys also represent two dozen young athletes who faced similar sexual assaults at competitive cheerleading gyms across America, including two young men who were sexually assaulted by Premier Athletics coach Dominick Frizzell in Knoxville. Strom Law Firm attorneys and Tennessee State Rep. John Ray Clemmons filed a federal lawsuit in that case back in September 2022.

Kim Brubeck, a compliance administrator for Premier Athletics Nashville, released the following statement after So’s indictment.

“Premier Athletics Nashville reported this incident to Franklin PD and removed former coach James So immediately upon learning of this matter. Mr. So has not been in any of our facilities since his removal. Premier Athletics Nashville will continue to work with the Franklin Police Department and stands by all survivors.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TBI agents are investigating a shooting involving a Franklin Police officer.
TBI investigating after officer fatally wounds Franklin man
Search underway for bank robber in Franklin, police say
Search underway for bank robber in Franklin
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Family...
DeSantis is unhurt in a car accident in Tennessee while traveling to presidential campaign events
A 15-year-old is in critical condition after being shot then thrown from a moving car in a...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Teen shot multiple times, dumped on side of neighborhood road
Bodycam video: Officers shot suspect as he fatally shot a woman, Lebanon Police reveal
Bodycam video: Officers shot suspect as he fatally shot a woman, Lebanon Police reveal

Latest News

Tennessee Highway Safety Office's Operation Hardhat
More than 50 traffic stops made during Tennessee Highway Safety Office’s ‘Operation Hardhat’
Gaylord Opryland Polar Express
Christmas comes early at Gaylord Opryland announces The Polar Express 2023′s theme
Fraklin body camera video
Bodycam footage released of Franklin officer-involved shooting
Fraklin body camera video
Franklin Police Department releases body cam footage of officer-involved shooting
Heat index values will be at or over 100° for most as we end out the week.
First Alert Forecast: Dangerous Heat Continues