APSU Coach: ‘We were blessed to have him for the time we did’

Vigil held at Austin Peay football stadium for Governors’ football player who died in a crash on Friday night.
Jeremiah Collins
Jeremiah Collins(Austin Peay Athletics)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Friends and family remembered Jeremiah Collins at a vigil at Austin Peay State University on Tuesday.

Collins, a freshman football player at Austin Peay, crashed and died Friday night on Briley Parkway. Metro Police said he tried to take an exit too quickly. His car rolled over, and he died at the hospital.

Collins, 18, was a recent graduate from Oakland High School in Murfreesboro. He signed to play football for Austin Peay for the upcoming season. The athletics department announced Collins’ death on its website on Saturday.

Scotty Walden, the Governors’ head football coach, said Collins made a huge impact at the university in a short amount of time.

“He was such a dynamic person. He’s the kind of guy who walks in the room and it lights up,” Walden said. “He was a winner in every facet of the word. We were so blessed to have him for the time we did.”

Walden said the Governors will play this season in honor of Collins.

Collins had been a star football player for Male High School in Louisville, Kentucky, before transferring to Oakland for his senior season.

Visitation with family will be Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro. A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m.

Visitation with family and friends in Kentucky will be Friday from 10 a.m. to noon with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Louisville, Kentucky.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers are looking for the shooter and the scene where the shooting happened.
Teen playing with gun shoots, kills man inside car, police say
Bodycam video: Officers shot suspect as he fatally shot a woman, Lebanon Police reveal
Bodycam video: Officers shot suspect as he fatally shot a woman, Lebanon Police reveal
A truck driver from Memphis, TN, was attacked by a K-9 after he led troopers on a lengthy...
Tennessee truck driver bitten by K-9 following pursuit through several Ohio counties
TBI agents are investigating a shooting involving a Franklin Police officer.
TBI investigating after officer fatally wounds Franklin man
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping

Latest News

Former basketball player claims coach abused her
Report on Metro Police's use of force
Public speaks on future of speedway
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway
Community members weighing in on Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway renovations