Amazon driver carjacked while making deliveries

A man allegedly stole a vehicle while it was being used to deliver Amazon packages on Tuesday.
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:26 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police tracked down a car thief on Tuesday after he allegedly stole a vehicle while it was being used to deliver Amazon packages in Nashville.

According to the arrest affidavit, a man was delivering packages on Shelby Avenue Tuesday afternoon when he was attacked from behind while walking back to his car. The man told police he was taking his keys out of his pocket when 36-year-old Antonio Travis locked his arm from behind, took his keys, and shoved him into traffic. Travis then took off in the Ford Edge SUV, the report states.

The man contacted MNPD and his car dealership immediately, according to the report. The dealership was able to track the vehicle and MNPD officers located it a few hours later, still in Travis’ possession. He was pulled over and officers confirmed his connection to the crime through a photo lineup with the victim.

Travis was booked early Wednesday morning and charged with vandalism, evading arrest, and carjacking.

