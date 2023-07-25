West Nashville mulch fire creates breathing issues for dozens

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Smoky air blanketed a West Nashville neighborhood for hours Monday night and Tuesday.

A large pile of mulch caught fire Monday night at Living Earth Mulch Company on Centennial Bouelvard.

Hours after the fire had been extinguished, people could still see smoke pouring over the gates of the mulch company near The Nations.

“The flames were so high. I was able to see them pretty much covering the entire sky. It was scary,” said Shelley Tasman, who lives near Living Earth Mulch Company.

Mounds of mulch at Living Earth Mulch burst into flames on Monday night. Some residents in the area are struggling to breathe with smoky haze and smell of the burnt mulch.

“My friend who lives over here right next to the fire said don’t go to sleep because we may have to evacuate,” Tasman said.

It was a restless night that turned into nerve-racking morning.

“I found myself unable to breath and I’m coughing a lot. There’s a lot of smoke and it’s really hazy,” Tasman said.

Eddie Slaughter said he started having problems on Monday night.

“I honestly thought it was allergies, I went to the Dollar General to get allergy medicine because I was like that has to be the cause of my sour throat but, now I realized there was a mulch fire,” he said.

Nashville firefighters spent seven hours pouring water onto the mounds to put out the flames. While the fire is out, smoke still covers the area.

“I was coughing while walking. It was not ideal,” Slaughter said.

“The air quality can’t be good,” Tasman said.

If someone has asthma or other breathing issues, firefighters said they should stay inside. If they live near the company and smell the smoke inside your house they said, you should think about leaving the area.

“I don’t think I’m going to be able to run today like I normally would,” Tasman said.

Firefighters said people can expect the smoke to linger most of Tuesday.

