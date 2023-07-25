TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting on Monday evening involving a Franklin Police officer in the Cool Springs area, Franklin Police confirmed.

Officers received a call about 6:15 p.m. for a welfare check at the Artessa Apartments. A woman who identified herself as an ex-girlfriend notified police that her ex-boyfriend was threatening suicide and he had a gun.

When officers arrived at the scene, the man exited his apartment with a handgun. Police said officers responded in self-defense, wounding the man. Officers immediately rendered aid and called for emergency services.

The man was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. His condition is unknown, according to police. Franklin Police officers were not injured.

The TBI was notified, and the agency will investigate the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.