The suspect fled on food and police are searching for him.
Search underway for bank robber in Franklin, police say(Franklin Police)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Regions Bank on Columbia Avenue.

Police said a man allegedly robbed the bank, 3080 Columbia Ave., at about noon Tuesday.

The suspect ran away on foot and police are searching for him. If you have any information, you’re asked to call 615-794-2513.

