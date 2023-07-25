Search underway for bank robber in Franklin
The suspect fled on food and police are searching for him.
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Regions Bank on Columbia Avenue.
Police said a man allegedly robbed the bank, 3080 Columbia Ave., at about noon Tuesday.
The suspect ran away on foot and police are searching for him. If you have any information, you’re asked to call 615-794-2513.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.