Rallies planned ahead of public Nashville Speedway expansion meeting

The Nashville Fairgrounds Board approved the proposal to renovate the speedway in March.
The Nashville Fairgrounds Board approved the proposal to renovate in March.
By Ryan Breslin
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The public has an opportunity to provide their input on the potential lease of the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway on Tuesday night.

The proposal would allow Bristol Motor Speedway to be contracted with the city to renovate and lease the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.

The expansion plan includes a 30,000-seat stadium, upgrades to the racing surface, and installing state-of-the-art sound absorption technology.

It now sits before the Metro Sports Authority and Metro City Council for consideration, but there are many people for and against this project.

Opponents argue there will never be enough infrastructure to support the stadium while others say the renovations are well overdue to continue to grow a sport they love.

Supporters for Save My Fairgrounds will meet Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the speedway to hear from Bristol Motor Speedway President Jerry Caldwell, as well as racing legends.

Meanwhile, people from Stand-Up Nashville, racetrack neighbors, and community organizations will also rally at 4 p.m. to voice their opposition to the expansion plan. This is all ahead of Tuesday night’s community meeting, which begins at 5 p.m. at Geodis Park’s Goal Post Club.

This meeting is expected to include a 90-minute public comment period.

