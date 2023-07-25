PHOTOS: Police search for suspect vehicle involved in shooting of Clarksville teen

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are now searching for a vehicle of interest that was involved in the shooting that sent a teenager to the hospital on Sunday.

Police say the shooting occurred on Eagles Bluff Drive, and the suspect vehicle involved is a 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid (TN tag 831BGZW).

The right rear passenger door “valance window” (the quarter glass window CPD explains) is broken, and there is a “Mickey Mouse” sticker on the driver’s side view mirror cover. Police say detectives are asking anyone with information to call 911.

The 15-year-old remains hospitalized and is in critical but stable condition, CPD said. The investigation into the shooting remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to call Detective Adair at (931) 648-0656 or the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477.

