Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in downtown Paris, police say

West Wood Street is closed between North Market Street and Fentress Street while the investigation continues.
Police lights generic
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PARIS, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian was hit and killed in downtown Paris on Tuesday, according to the Paris Police Department.

Police say officers are on the scene of the fatal traffic crash that collision occurred on West Wood Street at the intersection of North Market Street.

The pedestrian was taken to the Henry County Medical Center emergency room where they were pronounced dead. Police and Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers are continuing to investigate the crash.

West Wood Street is closed between North Market Street and Fentress Street while the investigation continues. The public is urged to avoid the area if possible during this time.

