Officer Gus: Police department welcomes new therapy dog

The Indianapolis Police Department welcomed a new therapy dog named Gus.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS (Gray News) - A police department in Indiana has a new furry friend on its force.

This week, the Indianapolis Police Department introduced Gus, a 10-month-old Australian mini Labradoodle.

Gus became an official therapy dog for the police department.

“Officer Gus will play a vital role in providing peer support to our dedicated officers,” the department shared.

Authorities said he will offer comfort and relief in times of crisis.

“His presence will undoubtedly bring smiles and comfort to everyone in our police department,” police said.

Gus began his training in November 2022 in the Ultimate Canine program.

“Officer Gus has gone through three levels of rigorous training that include over 30 obedience commands. He even knows how to snuggle,” the department said.

According to authorities, Gus will help them create a more caring and supportive environment for everyone in the department.

