Nurse hit, killed by car while helping patient: ‘Her memory should be treasured’

A community in Michigan is in mourning after a nurse was killed while coming to the aid of a patient. (Source: WXYZ)
By Alex Bozarjian, WXYZ
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) – A community in Michigan is in mourning after a nurse was killed while coming to the aid of a patient.

Latrice Jones worked at Majestic Care nursing home in Livonia, according to her friend and fellow nurse Shonte Lyles.

Police said on Sunday, Jones ran after a combative patient who walked out of the building. Jones, along with other nurses, helped the patient into a wheelchair, according to police.

Police said an 80-year-old woman who was driving swerved to avoid hitting the patient in the roadway. But she hit Jones and then hit two parked cars, according to police.

Jones died at the hospital.

“She worked long hours and many days to ensure that she provided for her three children and her family. She will be missed by a lot of us, and her memory should be treasured,” Lyles said.

According to Lyles, Jones just celebrated her 42nd birthday on July 10.

“For this lady to risk her life and get this patient back into the facility safe and just lose her life, it’s unbelievable,” Lyles said.

Investigators don’t believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

