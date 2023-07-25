Mulch fire burns in The Nations neighborhood of Nashville

By Amanda Hara
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:53 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A fire burning in The Nations neighborhood of Nashville sent smoke billowing over the area.

Mulch caught fire late Monday night and continued to burn early Tuesday morning, according to dispatchers.

Fire crews were visible on Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) cameras dousing the fire with water.

People as far away as West Meade reported smelling smoke.

This is a developing story.

Mulch fire in The Nations neighborhood of Nashville
Smoke could be seen from TDOT cameras

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Mulch fire in Nashville
Smoke billows from Nashville mulch fire