Metro officers more likely to use force against people of color, report says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Community Oversight Board has released a report analyzing the use of force by the Metro Nashville Police Department.

This is the first report released by the COB to assess the type of force used, against whom force is used and how frequently certain force types are used by Metro Nashville Police officers.

The COB says that MNPD uses force against people of color at much higher rates than their representation in the population. When force is used, Black people have disproportionate soft empty hand force used on them as compared to suspect and arrest rates, the COB explains.

The COB also listed some of its “key findings,” which you can find below:

Black people are more likely to have a firearm pointed at them

Hispanic people have disproportionate force used on them based on suspect and arrest data

Black youth are more likely to have force of any type used against them, especially for firearm displays and soft empty hand control

Resisting white subjects have more force used against them compared to subjects of all races

Force usage concentrates in non-white and high-poverty areas of Nashville

Youth who had force used against them by school resource officers were 96% Black and 58% female in 2022-23.

“This report shows us that we must continue to have accountability and oversight of the Metro Nashville Police Department,” said Jill Fitcheard, the Executive Director of MNCO. “The different ranges of force used, the frequency of the force, and who the force is used on, are deeply disturbing. We implore the Chief of Police to accept and implement our 13 policy recommendations expeditiously. The implementation will make our city safer, have a significant impact on policing, and convey to Nashville residents that MNPD is committed to prioritizing de-escalation tactics before using any type of force on individuals.”

Here are some of the takeaways from the report:

The report calls for more consistent tracking of resistance levels and non-compliance.

Calls for a peer review panel to help people anonymously report officers they believe are being overly violent.

Calls for each officer’s use of force to be tracked and compared to their peers so that officers could be “flagged.” If they have a disproportionate amount of use of force, it could be factored into their annual review.

Calls for MNPD to notify the COB every time force is used in schools.

“In Nashville, the funding for police misconduct lawsuits appears to come from the city’s Judgements and Losses Fund. In Fiscal Year 22, the city used just over $8.5 million out of its Judgments and Losses Fund, though this almost certainly applies to departments beyond MNPD4.”

“While most types of force remained relatively constant across the 5-year period, Taser Deployment increased by 66.9% while takedowns decreased by 79.3% (likely due to being subsumed by soft empty hand control). Recent reform measures in other cities have increasingly encouraged departments to use Tasers instead of physical contact to minimize both subject and officer injuries, and MNPD may have made an internal decision to adopt these guidelines.”

A “disproportionate index” was conducted, and it found that Black people are more than four times likelier than white people to have force used on them, given their population proportion. “Both Disproportionality Indices and Disparity Ratios demonstrate the differential impacts of use of force on people of color in unique ways, although it is important to note that they do not necessarily show discrimination. Rather, they highlight disparate impact and provide areas for future inquiry. Disproportionality Indices show both that Black subjects are more likely to have force used against them compared to their overall representation in the population, and that, even when controlling for rates at which they interact with the police, Black people are more likely to have force used against them as compared to the rate at which they are arrestees and suspects of crime (though this disproportionality is negligibly small at points). Disparity Ratios show that compared to white subjects, Black subjects are likelier to have force used against them, relative to population, arrest, and crime suspect rates.”

“There is a strong disparity regarding the use of force used by MNPD on Black youth as compared to white youth. Black and Hispanic youth are significantly more likely to be the recipients of police use of force.”

The report says that when you look at use of force, it’s higher concentrated in areas also reported as non-white and higher-poverty areas.

WSMV4 has reached out to the Metro Nashville Police Department for comment.

You can read the report, in its entirety, below:

