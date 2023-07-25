Lawrence Co. deputies accused of slamming 61-year-old man’s head into pavement

The indictment further alleges that the defendants attempted to cover up their misconduct by filing false reports.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two Lawrence County Sheriff’s deputies are facing charges after allegedly using unlawful force during the arrest of a 61-year-old man in Giles County.

In October 2020, sheriff’s investigator Zach Ferguson and deputy Eric Caperton threw a man to the ground and struck him multiple times in the head, causing his head to strike the pavement, according to an indictment returned by a grand jury. The man reportedly suffered serious injuries.

The indictment alleges the deputies obstructed justice by falsely telling criminal investigators that the victim’s upper body never touched the ground during the arrest and falsely claims that the victim’s injuries were caused by punches that Ferguson landed while he was still inside his van.

The deputies could face a maximum of 10 years in prison for the excessive force charges and up to 20 years for the obstruction charges if convicted.

A federal district court judge would determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

“The FBI Memphis Field Office investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Rascoe Dean and Special Litigation Counsel Michael J. Songer of the Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section are prosecuting the case,” a spokesperson with the United States Attorney’s Office said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

