Friends remember Lebanon woman shot and killed by neighbor

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Friends are remembering a Lebanon woman for her giving heart and fun-loving spirit after she was shot and killed by her next-door neighbor Friday.

An officer-worn body camera captured the male suspect shooting 63-year-old Jackie Rhodes before the officer shot and injured the man.

Chris Pommer and George Slaughter, who live across the street, said Rhodes was more than a neighbor, but someone who became one of their closest friends. She would often serve them a hot plate of Southern food, just out of the goodness of her heart.

“She just always was sweet, she fed me every other day. We would always sit outside on her porch and talk, pretty much just an everyday thing, I called her Mama,” Pommer said. “Most important person on the street.”

Rhodes, a grandmother to 12, had been in an ongoing argument with her neighbor, according to Pommer. The TBI has not yet released the suspect’s identity.

“What happened that day, shouldn’t have dadgum happened, period,” Slaughter said.

Slaughter and Pommer both said with Rhodes’ death that the heart and soul of the street is gone. Rhodes was always willing to help whoever was in need.

“I mean she talked to anybody around here, and if you needed help, if she could do it she’d help you out,” Slaughter said. “You don’t get people like that, you don’t find them anymore.”

