Franklin soccer coach charged with drugging, raping boys makes first court appearance

Lawyers for Camilo Campos unsuccessfully argued that some of his charges should be thrown out.
Camilo Campos appeared in court Tuesday for the first time since being arrested on multiple rape and sexual assault charges.
Camilo Campos appeared in court Tuesday for the first time since being arrested on multiple rape and sexual assault charges.(WSMV)
By Brendan Tierney
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Franklin soccer coach arrested for drugging and raping young boys was in court for the first time Tuesday.

Camilo Campos is being held on a $2 million bond after police said shocking videos of the sexual assaults were found on his phone that was left at a pizza shop.

During the court hearing, the judge denied a motion to throw out some of the charges Campos is facing and heard testimony from the main detective in the case.

Campos was in handcuffs and an orange jumpsuit walking into the court room for the first time. He wore headphones to hear a Spanish translation but did not speak during the hearing.

Lawyers for the 63-year-old argued police did not follow proper procedure obtaining an arrest warrant in the case that involves children ranging from 9 to 17 years old.

Previous coverage
Franklin soccer community reacts to arrest of coach who allegedly drugged, raped kids
‘Disgusting, disturbing’: More victims come forward after reports of coach’s alleged rapes

Det. Andrea Clark said she saw videos of Campos assaulting multiple boys and worked with the District Attorney General to protect the victims as fast as possible.

“At the time, I had no idea who these individuals were in the videos,” Clark said. “I wanted to make sure they were safe. I didn’t want continued harm to come to them. I didn’t know his immigration status at the time. I didn’t know if he was a flight risk. That’s the main reason I thought a warrant should be issued.”

Clark said the magistrate agreed with the probable cause and issued the warrants used to arrest Campos.

Judge Denise Andre decided to let the charges stand and then kicked everyone out of the courtroom to prevent any of the victims from being identified.

During the closed hearing, Judge Andre sent the case to the grand jury to determine if these charges warrant an indictment. A date for that hearing has not yet been set.

