Former Vandy basketball player accuses women’s assistant coach of sexual assault in lawsuit

The player offered Vanderbilt to address the claims, however, according to the lawsuit, the university's response was insufficient.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A former player for Vanderbilt’s women’s basketball team has accused a former assistant coach of sexually assaulting her in a lawsuit against the university and the coach.

The former player, “Jane Doe,” in the lawsuit claims that due to Vanderbilt’s failures to implement and enforce policies to identify and prevent sexual assault of its student-athletes, she was groomed, exploited, sexually harassed and sexually abused by assistant coach Victoria R. Picott.

In Fall 2022, the lawsuit claims the player confronted Picott over FaceTime about the abuse. The former player claims that Picott knew she had taken advantage of and abused her.

Shortly thereafter, the player reached out to Vanderbilt saying she had been groomed, sexually harassed, isolated, intimidated and ultimately sexually assaulted by Picott and requested the university conduct an internal investigation, according to the lawsuit.

According to the suit, the player is seeking for the university to “modify, implement and/or enforce policies and practices that are considered consensus best practices to protect student-athletes from grooming, exploitation, sexual harassment and sexual abuse by athletic department personnel now and in the future.”

She’s also seeking compensation for having been subjected to the sexual assault, according to the suit. WSMV4 has reached out to Vanderbilt for comment.

The suit is claiming the following counts against the university and Picott unless noted otherwise:

  • Title IX Sex Discrimination
  • Breach of Contract (against Vanderbilt)
  • Negligence (against Vanderbilt)
  • Breach of Fiduciary Duty (against Vanderbilt)
  • Battery
  • Assault
  • Intentional Infliction of Emotional Distress
  • Negligent Infliction of Emotional Distress
  • Negligent Hiring and Supervision (against Vanderbilt)
  • Negligent Retention (against Vanderbilt)

You can read the full lawsuit below:

