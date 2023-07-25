First-year police officer helps deliver baby at Lebanon home

“Once delivered, Officer Edwards retrieved the infant from the water, wrapped him in a towel, and held him until the Lebanon Fire Department arrived several minutes later.”
First-year police officer helps deliver baby at Lebanon home
First-year police officer helps deliver baby at Lebanon home
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A first-year officer is being honored after helping a mother deliver her baby at a home in Lebanon.

Lebanon Police say on May 29, officers were dispatched to a home in the city where a woman was in active labor in a bathtub.

Officer Ryan Edwards responded to the scene within two minutes of receiving the call, LPD said. Edwards was able to rush in and render aid to the mother during her delivery.

“He kept the mother and father calm until the infant was delivered,” LPD said. “Once delivered, Officer Edwards retrieved the infant from the water, wrapped him in a towel, and held him until the Lebanon Fire Department arrived several minutes later.”

Police say Edwards was on a traffic stop just before this call came in.

“His ability to switch gears and snap-in to his medical training is a testament to the type of Officer he is,” Chief Mike Justice said in a statement. “Though he has been with our department just short of one year, his actions that day were a terrific example of outstanding service and compassion, no matter the call. Officer Edwards is a credit to our department and just one example of all the great men and women at the Lebanon Police Department who serve our community every day.”

From the desk of Chief Mike Justice: On May 29, 2023, at 0813 hours, units were dispatched to a residence in our city...

Posted by Lebanon Police Department on Tuesday, July 25, 2023

