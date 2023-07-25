First Alert Forecast: Turning even hotter by late-week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Highs will continue in the 90s for the foreseeable future. Additionally, a few storms are possible today.

Highs in the 90s combined with humid conditions will make it feel like the triple digits. (WSMV)

It will be another hot afternoon across the Mid State with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Heat indices will be around 100° in many locations. A thundershower is possible along and east of I-65 by late afternoon and into the evening.

Tomorrow and Thursday, we should see temperatures rise into the mid-90s. It will be humid as well. Heat index values on both days will be in the triple digits for many. A few showers are possible each day.

THIS WEEKEND

Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 90s for areas like Nashville Friday through Sunday. A shower can’t be ruled out each day, but there will be more dry time than anything. Dangerous heat indices will persist through the weekend. Stay cool and hydrated.

NEXT WEEK

A big dome of high pressure will continue to sit over us next week. The 90s will likely continue through most of the week.

