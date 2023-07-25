First Alert Forecast: More hot and humid days ahead

A few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon heat
By Lisa Spencer
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -The summer heatwave continues this week with highs in the 90s for the foreseeable future. Additionally, a few storms are possible through evening.

Highs in the 90s combined with humid conditions will make it feel like the triple digits.
Highs in the 90s combined with humid conditions will make it feel like the triple digits.(WSMV)

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy this evening with a thundershower possible along and east of I-65 into the evening.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

MID WEEK HEAT:

Tomorrow and Thursday, we should see temperatures rise into the mid-90s, along with the humidity. Heat index values on both days will be in the triple digits for many. A few showers thunderstorms are possible each day.

FRIDAY SCORCHER:

The work week ends with scorching temperatures in the mid 90s and high humidity, feeling like well over 100.

THIS WEEKEND

Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 90s for areas like Nashville Saturday and Sunday. A shower can’t be ruled out each day, but there will be more dry time than anything. Dangerous heat indices will persist through the weekend. Stay cool and hydrated.

NEXT WEEK

A big dome of high pressure will continue to sit over us next week. The 90s will likely continue through most of the week.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers are looking for the shooter and the scene where the shooting happened.
Teen playing with gun shoots, kills man inside car, police say
Bodycam video: Officers shot suspect as he fatally shot a woman, Lebanon Police reveal
Bodycam video: Officers shot suspect as he fatally shot a woman, Lebanon Police reveal
A truck driver from Memphis, TN, was attacked by a K-9 after he led troopers on a lengthy...
Tennessee truck driver bitten by K-9 following pursuit through several Ohio counties
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping
Non-Profit Organizations in Odessa came together to donate school supplies for foster children
LIST: What’s included in Tennessee’s sales tax holiday

Latest News

WSMV forecast
First Alert Forecast: Turning even hotter by late-week
WSMV forecast
First Alert Forecast: Building heat and humidity
Highs will be in the low to middle 90s across the Mid State each day this week.
First Alert Forecast: Heating up this week
wsmv first alert forecast
First Alert Forecast: A very hot week across the Mid State