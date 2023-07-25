First Alert Forecast: Building heat and humidity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Another stray shower or storm is in the cards for today in parts of the Mid-State, but many of us stay dry once again for the day.

The big focus continues to be on the heat and humidity with highs climbing back into the lower 90s again.

MID-WEEK

Wednesday and Thursday we’ll see temperatures push back in the mid-90s and we’ll have some decent humidity as well. Heat index values on both days will be near if not into the triple digits under a good deal of sunshine.

LATE WEEK & WEEKEND

Temperatures will try and push for the upper 90s Friday through Sunday with heat index values still pushing into the triple digits in the afternoon. A shower cannot be totally ruled out for the weekend but looks like we’ll see plenty of dry time!

EARLY NEXT WEEK

The heat looks to continue into next week with temperatures in the Mid 90s on Monday afternoon, and it looks like there’s only more to come.

