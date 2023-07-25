First Alert Forecast: Building heat and humidity

Expect highs in the 90s, and heat index in the triple digits.
Full weather forecast for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with meteorologist Stefano DiPietro.
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Another stray shower or storm is in the cards for today in parts of the Mid-State, but many of us stay dry once again for the day.

The big focus continues to be on the heat and humidity with highs climbing back into the lower 90s again.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

MID-WEEK

Wednesday and Thursday we’ll see temperatures push back in the mid-90s and we’ll have some decent humidity as well. Heat index values on both days will be near if not into the triple digits under a good deal of sunshine.

LATE WEEK & WEEKEND

Temperatures will try and push for the upper 90s Friday through Sunday with heat index values still pushing into the triple digits in the afternoon. A shower cannot be totally ruled out for the weekend but looks like we’ll see plenty of dry time!

EARLY NEXT WEEK

The heat looks to continue into next week with temperatures in the Mid 90s on Monday afternoon, and it looks like there’s only more to come.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers are looking for the shooter and the scene where the shooting happened.
Teen playing with gun shoots, kills man inside car, police say
A truck driver from Memphis, TN, was attacked by a K-9 after he led troopers on a lengthy...
Tennessee truck driver bitten by K-9 following pursuit through several Ohio counties
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping
Bodycam video: Officers shot suspect as he fatally shot a woman, Lebanon Police reveal
Bodycam video: Officers shot suspect as he fatally shot a woman, Lebanon Police reveal
Murfreesboro Police
‘Serious injury’ crash between pickup, motorcycle shuts down road in Murfreesboro

Latest News

Highs will be in the low to middle 90s across the Mid State each day this week.
First Alert Forecast: Heating up this week
Monday evening First Alert forecast
wsmv first alert forecast
First Alert Forecast: A very hot week across the Mid State
WSMV forecast
First Alert Forecast: Heat and humidity return this week