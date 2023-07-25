Babysitter charged for allegedly burning child with incense stick

The incident took place in February and other children were present with burns, police say.
The incident occurred in February and other children were present at the time and were also reportedly burned.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville police arrested a man over the weekend for allegedly burning three children under the age of 8 years old in February.

According to the arrest report, 36-year-old Joseph Braden was babysitting a child as a favor to the child’s mother on Feb. 11. When the child’s grandmother picked him up, he showed her burn marks on his body and said Braden caused them. She took the boy directly to Centennial Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Investigators learned Braden used a hot incense stick to burn the boy because he was unhappy with how he cleaned the living room, police said. The report states that other children were present during the incident, and they were also burned.

Braden was booked on Sunday night and faces three felony counts of aggravated child abuse.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers are looking for the shooter and the scene where the shooting happened.
Teen playing with gun shoots, kills man inside car, police say
A truck driver from Memphis, TN, was attacked by a K-9 after he led troopers on a lengthy...
Tennessee truck driver bitten by K-9 following pursuit through several Ohio counties
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping
Bodycam video: Officers shot suspect as he fatally shot a woman, Lebanon Police reveal
Bodycam video: Officers shot suspect as he fatally shot a woman, Lebanon Police reveal
Murfreesboro Police
‘Serious injury’ crash between pickup, motorcycle shuts down road in Murfreesboro

Latest News

Catch Up Quick
Man charged for allegedly burning child
Smoke could be seen from TDOT cameras
Mulch fire burns in The Nations neighborhood of Nashville
TBI agents are investigating a shooting involving a Franklin Police officer.
TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Franklin