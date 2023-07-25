3-year-old dies in accidental drowning, police say

Police said he was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, where he later died.
Three-year-old dies in accidental drowning, Metro Police say
Three-year-old dies in accidental drowning, Metro Police say(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police report a 3-year-old boy died in an accidental drowning on Monday night.

Police said the boy drowned in a swimming pool on Roundwood Forest Lane.

The child, Isaac Leonardo, was playing in the backyard of a relative’s home near an inground pool when his mother checked on him and found him in the pool, MNPD said. She pulled him out and began CPR.

Police said he was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, where he later died.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers are looking for the shooter and the scene where the shooting happened.
Teen playing with gun shoots, kills man inside car, police say
A truck driver from Memphis, TN, was attacked by a K-9 after he led troopers on a lengthy...
Tennessee truck driver bitten by K-9 following pursuit through several Ohio counties
Bodycam video: Officers shot suspect as he fatally shot a woman, Lebanon Police reveal
Bodycam video: Officers shot suspect as he fatally shot a woman, Lebanon Police reveal
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping
Non-Profit Organizations in Odessa came together to donate school supplies for foster children
LIST: What’s included in Tennessee’s sales tax holiday

Latest News

Dispatchers say at least one person was taken to the hospital.
Lawrence Co. deputies accused of slamming 61-year-old man’s head into pavement
FILE
Former Vandy basketball player accuses women’s assistant coach of sexual assault in lawsuit
Outside of Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Patients sue VUMC for releasing records related to AG’s transgender clinic probe
Search underway for bank robber in Franklin, police say
Search underway for bank robber in Franklin