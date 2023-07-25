12 dogs, box of kittens dumped on side of the road within 24 hours in Winchester

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office urged owners to surrender pets they cannot take care of to animal control.
Over a dozen animals were abandoned in just a few hours in Franklin County.
Over a dozen animals were abandoned in just a few hours in Franklin County.(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than a dozen animals were dumped by their owners in a span of 24 hours in Franklin County.

A box filled with kittens was found on the side of Highway 41A in Winchester on Tuesday, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Police are looking for the identity of the person who left the litter behind.

Twelve dogs were also found abandoned on the side of the road, only a few hours apart.

“If you have dogs or cats that you cannot take care of, you can surrender these animals at our Animal Control Office,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.

Franklin County Animal Control and our office is asking for your help identifying the person that dumped these kittens...

Posted by Franklin County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers are looking for the shooter and the scene where the shooting happened.
Teen playing with gun shoots, kills man inside car, police say
Bodycam video: Officers shot suspect as he fatally shot a woman, Lebanon Police reveal
Bodycam video: Officers shot suspect as he fatally shot a woman, Lebanon Police reveal
A truck driver from Memphis, TN, was attacked by a K-9 after he led troopers on a lengthy...
Tennessee truck driver bitten by K-9 following pursuit through several Ohio counties
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping
Non-Profit Organizations in Odessa came together to donate school supplies for foster children
LIST: What’s included in Tennessee’s sales tax holiday

Latest News

A fire at Living Earth Mulch Company burned for more than seven hours on Monday night and...
West Nashville mulch fire creates breathing issues for dozens
Police lights generic
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in downtown Paris, police say
Franklin PD searching for bank robber
3-year-old drowning death ruled accidental