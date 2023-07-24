Williamson County deputies searching for driver in road rage shooting

TRIUNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver of a white Ford pickup truck, allegedly involved in a road rage shooting on Friday afternoon.

At about 1:30 p.m., deputies responded to a suspected road rage incident on Horton Highway near Interstate 840 in Triune. The victim reported driving east on Murfreesboro Road, in the area of Arno Road, when the driver of the Ford reportedly hit several traffic cones while trying to pass them in a construction zone.

The victim said the suspect followed them as they turned to get onto the I-840 eastbound ramp. That’s when the victim said the Ford driver fired shots, striking their vehicle.

If you stopped to check on the victim, witnessed this incident or have any additional information that would assist investigators in identifying the Ford truck driver, you’re urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000, submit a tip online at cswctn.com or contact, Detective Sergeant Stephen Shaver at 615-790-5554.

