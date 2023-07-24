Titans unveil new throwback ‘Oilers’ uniforms

The Titans will wear the uniforms in two games this fall, the team announced.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Tennessee Titans will be sporting a new, yet old look this upcoming season.

The Titans unveiled a new throwback uniform, paying homage to the franchise’s time as the Houston Oilers. The team said the Titans will wear the same uniforms the Houston Oilers wore for nearly two decades, from 1981 until 1998, when the franchise wore them as the Tennessee Oilers.

The throwbacks include “Columbia”-blue jerseys with white numbers outlined in red. The helmets sport the iconic Oilers oil-rig logo.

Inscribed inside the jerseys’ neckline is “Luv Ya Blue,” a nod to the teams from the late 1970s.

”It allows us to honor as many players as we can, because it covers so much time,” said Surf Melendez, Vice President and Executive Creative Director for the Titans. “It also represented our transition to Tennessee, because we wore these uniforms in Tennessee as well.”

The Titans will wear the uniforms in two games this fall, both at home, according to the team. The team has not announced which games the Titans will wear the uniforms.

