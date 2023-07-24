Teen playing with gun shoots, kills man inside car, police say

Police said the 18-year-old was playing with a pistol when it went off, striking the victim.
Officers are looking for the shooter and the scene where the shooting happened.
By Amanda Hara and Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is dead, and a teen is facing charges following a shooting early Monday morning, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Investigators said the victim, 21-year-old Yoel Lopez, was in a parked car with his cousin and 18-year-old Josue Cruz. Police said Cruz was playing with an AR-style pistol when it went off, striking Lopez.

Cruz ran from the car, according to police, and Lopez was driven by his cousin to a gas station on Nolensville Pike in search of help around 1:30 a.m. Monday. Police said Lopez later died.

Cruz was arrested and charged with criminal homicide Monday morning.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

