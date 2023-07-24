State law reveals child sex crimes Hendersonville baseball coach is accused of

The coach was fired from his position as executive director of Full Count Ministries amid child sex crime allegations.
By Michael Warrick
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Christian youth sports ministry is under new leadership after its former executive director was charged on July 21 with child sex crimes.

Jacob Oldham, 40, faces two counts of soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the Hendersonville Police Department. Upon his arrest, Oldham was fired from his position as executive director of Full Count Ministries.

Based on the charges, state code (39-13-529-b) shows Oldham is accused of exposing a minor to explicit sexual material, whether in person or electronically. He could’ve also displayed material to a police officer, posing as a minor, state law shows.

“I mean it’s never something you want to hear, especially in that sort of ministry, you never want to think about that,” Hendersonville athlete Spencer Griswell said. “Being 18 myself, thinking about anything like that is insane to me, so imagining someone possibly twice my age, older than me, taking advantage of people that I know are [minors] is just mind-blowing to me.”

In a statement, Full Count Ministries’ Board of Directors said Oldham was terminated Saturday morning after an internal investigation by the board.

“When the information was brought to us, we immediately went to the Hendersonville Police Department with our investigation. We have and will continue to cooperate with Hendersonville Police,” the board said in its statement.

Court records show Oldham’s first court appearance is Aug. 4.

