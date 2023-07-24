Southbound Southern Standard Peach tea tequila
Ingredients
• 2 1/4-ounce (77g) Peach Tea Simple Syrup
• 1 1/2 ounces (43g) Southbound tequila Blanco
• 1/8-ounce (4g) agave • 1/8 ounce (4 g) fresh lemon juice
• 1/8-ounce (4g) Cointreau
• Smash of basil
• Fresh squeeze of peach Cocktail
Instructions:
• Combine all measured liquid ingredients into a shaker. Add ice and shake for about 30 seconds. Serve over ice with a couple of hand squeezed fresh peach slices and a smash of basil. Peach Tea Simple syrup recipe
• 3 fresh peaches
• 1 cup water
• 2 tablespoons agave
• 18.5-ounce Pure leaf unsweetened un-sweetened tea Simple Syrup
Instructions:
• Place sliced fresh peaches, water, and agave in a small pot. Simmer for about 7-10 minutes. Let cool. Smash peaches with a potato masher to extract as much peach into the liquid in the pot. With a strainer separate the peach pulp from the liquid using a muddler to press down and help strain the liquid from peaches. Discard peach pulp and add the unsweetened tea to the simple syrup.
