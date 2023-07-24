Southbound Southern Standard Peach tea tequila

Ingredients

• 2 1/4-ounce (77g) Peach Tea Simple Syrup

• 1 1/2 ounces (43g) Southbound tequila Blanco

• 1/8-ounce (4g) agave • 1/8 ounce (4 g) fresh lemon juice

• 1/8-ounce (4g) Cointreau

• Smash of basil

• Fresh squeeze of peach Cocktail

Instructions:

• Combine all measured liquid ingredients into a shaker. Add ice and shake for about 30 seconds. Serve over ice with a couple of hand squeezed fresh peach slices and a smash of basil. Peach Tea Simple syrup recipe

• 3 fresh peaches

• 1 cup water

• 2 tablespoons agave

• 18.5-ounce Pure leaf unsweetened un-sweetened tea Simple Syrup

Instructions:

• Place sliced fresh peaches, water, and agave in a small pot. Simmer for about 7-10 minutes. Let cool. Smash peaches with a potato masher to extract as much peach into the liquid in the pot. With a strainer separate the peach pulp from the liquid using a muddler to press down and help strain the liquid from peaches. Discard peach pulp and add the unsweetened tea to the simple syrup.

