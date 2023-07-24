Shooting victim dies after arriving at Nashville gas station for help
Officers are looking for the shooter and the scene where the shooting happened.
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is dead following a shooting early Monday morning, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
Investigators said the victim was driven to a gas station on Nolensville Pike in search of help around 1:30 a.m. Monday.
The victim later died.
