Shooting victim dies after arriving at Nashville gas station for help

By Amanda Hara
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is dead following a shooting early Monday morning, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Investigators said the victim was driven to a gas station on Nolensville Pike in search of help around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

The victim later died.

Officers are looking for the shooter and the scene where the shooting happened.

