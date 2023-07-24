‘Serious injury’ crash between pickup, motorcycle shuts down road in Murfreesboro

Medical Center Parkway between The Fountains and Warren Street is closed in both directions due to the crash.
Murfreesboro Police
Murfreesboro Police
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Police Department is investigating a crash with serious injuries that shut down Medical Center Parkway.

Police said Medical Center Parkway between The Fountains and Warren Street is closed in both directions due to the crash.

A motorcyclist has been taken to the hospital, according to police.

Police said the pickup driver was not hurt.

