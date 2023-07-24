‘Serious injury’ crash between pickup, motorcycle shuts down road in Murfreesboro
Medical Center Parkway between The Fountains and Warren Street is closed in both directions due to the crash.
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Police Department is investigating a crash with serious injuries that shut down Medical Center Parkway.
Police said Medical Center Parkway between The Fountains and Warren Street is closed in both directions due to the crash.
A motorcyclist has been taken to the hospital, according to police.
Police said the pickup driver was not hurt.
