NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police are investigating a near-fatal motorcycle crash from over the weekend.

Police say a 35-year-old motorcyclist was critically injured in the crash on Medical Center Parkway near Warren Street on Sunday night.

The man was taken to Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital and later life-flighted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.

Police say the motorcyclist wasn’t wearing a TDOT-approved helmet. The driver of the pickup truck involved in the accident was not injured.

“The preliminary investigation indicates the motorcycle rider was traveling east on Medical Center when he switched lanes, collided with the pickup, and lost control. Investigators say a third vehicle, an Audi R8, may have also played a role in the crash. The sports car didn’t sustain any damage,” MPD said.

Medical Center Pkwy. from Warren Street to The Fountains was closed for nearly six hours while the crash was investigated. Police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation, and charges could be pending.

Police investigating near-fatal motorcycle crash in Murfreesboro (Murfreesboro Police)

