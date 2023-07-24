Nolensville firefighter named Tennessee’s Fire Chief of the Year

By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT
NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Tennessee Fire Chief’s Association has named a Middle Tennessee firefighter as its Fire Chief of the Year.

The association named Nolensville Fire Chief David Windrow with the Fire Chief of the Year Award.

“This award is the most prestigious honor the Tennessee fire service can give to a Chief Officer,” town officials said in a media release. “It not only reflects leadership in the fire service, but also in the community. It recognizes excellence in actions and challenges neighboring Chief Officers to continue their professional growth and development.”

Nominations were submitted by peers and coworkers. Chief Windrow was hired by the Town of Nolensville in December 2020 as its first fire chief.

“He has worked hard to create and build a fire department consisting of full-time employees, part-time employees, and volunteers,” the town said in the release.

