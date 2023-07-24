New North Nashville Transit Center nearly halfway complete

“They need it on every side of town really.”
The Council celebrated the renaming of two transit centers.
The Council celebrated the renaming of two transit centers.(WeGo)
By Marissa Sulek
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The new Dr. Ernest Rip Patton Jr. North Nashville Transit Center is 35% complete.

It cost the city $17 million, and when it’s done in the spring of 2024, it will connect nine bus routes.

It will have an air-conditioned waiting room, bikes, and scooters to rent. But more importantly, it will make it easier for people to get from one place to another in an area that needs it the most.

Monday, WSMV4 waited with Kevin Foster as he waited 30 minutes for his bus on Clarksville Pike in the scorching summer sun. The bus is his only form of transportation and he said he’s excited for the new transit center.

“They need it on every side of town really,” Foster said. “If I’m being honest with you.”

He said it’s also central for affordable housing communities close by.

“It’s good for the community though because Napier is right across the street,” Foster said.

“For a lot of families that we work with, transit is a huge issue,” said TJ Fletcher, Dream Streets Executive Director.

The nonprofit has a location across from the new transit center. They bring food to affordable housing communities that don’t have access to reliable transportation. She said when the transit center is done next year it will make everything easier for the people they serve.

“I think people are just ready for it to happen,” Fletcher said. “As you know, Nashville does not have the best public transit system anywhere in Nashville. So, to have it in an area of town, this is a prime area of town, the people who have access to it are in desperate need of it.”

WeGo Public Transit said they chose the area because it has the largest concentration of riders outside of downtown. They said their next project is the Hickory Hollow transit center in Antioch.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A contractor who has filed for bankruptcy is now being investigated by the TBI for possible...
Contractor could face criminal charges for unfinished work
Police say a 2-year-old boy from Connecticut is not expected to survive after he fell out of a...
2-year-old not expected to survive after fall from third-floor window, police say
Officers are looking for the shooter and the scene where the shooting happened.
Teen playing with gun shoots, kills man inside car, police say
Murfreesboro Police
‘Serious injury’ crash between pickup, motorcycle shuts down road in Murfreesboro
Man facing child sex crimes in Hendersonville, police say
Former executive director of Full Count Ministries facing child sex crimes charges

Latest News

PENCIL holds annual event for teachers
Police investigate near-fatal motorcycle crash
School supplies
Nashville community to support teachers during annual project
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police will hold news conference to provide update on Carlee Russell case