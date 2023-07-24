New North Nashville Transit Center nearly halfway complete

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The new Dr. Ernest Rip Patton Jr. North Nashville Transit Center is 35% complete.

It cost the city $17 million, and when it’s done in the spring of 2024, it will connect nine bus routes.

It will have an air-conditioned waiting room, bikes, and scooters to rent. But more importantly, it will make it easier for people to get from one place to another in an area that needs it the most.

Monday, WSMV4 waited with Kevin Foster as he waited 30 minutes for his bus on Clarksville Pike in the scorching summer sun. The bus is his only form of transportation and he said he’s excited for the new transit center.

“They need it on every side of town really,” Foster said. “If I’m being honest with you.”

He said it’s also central for affordable housing communities close by.

“It’s good for the community though because Napier is right across the street,” Foster said.

“For a lot of families that we work with, transit is a huge issue,” said TJ Fletcher, Dream Streets Executive Director.

The nonprofit has a location across from the new transit center. They bring food to affordable housing communities that don’t have access to reliable transportation. She said when the transit center is done next year it will make everything easier for the people they serve.

“I think people are just ready for it to happen,” Fletcher said. “As you know, Nashville does not have the best public transit system anywhere in Nashville. So, to have it in an area of town, this is a prime area of town, the people who have access to it are in desperate need of it.”

WeGo Public Transit said they chose the area because it has the largest concentration of riders outside of downtown. They said their next project is the Hickory Hollow transit center in Antioch.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.