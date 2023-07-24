Nashville community to support teachers during annual project

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Teachers at Metro Nashville Public Schools will be celebrated and supported during two back-to-school events in the upcoming days.

As part of their fourth annual “Together 4 Teachers” project, the non-profit PENCIL will host a pep rally and several pack-a-thon events.

From July 25-27, school supplies will be packed into thousands of tote bags and delivered to teachers for the upcoming school year. The bags will be distributed during the pep rally at First Horizon Park on July 31, which will feature food, live performances and games.

“It is always a fun opportunity for teachers to reconnect with one another, receive a tote bag full of supplies, and feel appreciation from their city as they get ready to begin a new school year,” PENCIL President & CEO Angie Adams said.

PENCIL’s free resource center is available to teachers year-round. For more information, visit the organization’s website.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.