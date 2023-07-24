Murfreesboro community remembers Austin Peay football player after deadly crash

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Sunday afternoon, people gathered at Oakland High School to mourn the loss of 18-year-old Jeremiah Collins, an Austin Peay football player killed in a rollover crash on Friday evening.

With candles, balloons and tears, dozens took over the Oakland High School football field to honor Jeremiah, who they said was taken far too soon.

“I can hear him now saying ‘Pops I need you too. I just need you to be strong,’” said Melvin Collins, Jeremiah’s father.

Melvin said he struggled to find strength with each step closer to the football field.

“Jeremiah I’m trying to do it again today. I’m sorry it’s just so difficult,” Melvin said.

The Oakland High School football field was where Melvin watch Jeremiah light up. But instead of watching his son’s game, Melvin now watched people mourning over his son.

Police said Jeremiah was speeding down Briley Parkway when he attempted to exit off the highway. As he was exiting, his truck suddenly left the roadway and rolled until it stopped in a grassy area.

“Apparently he took the curve too fast and lost control of the truck,” Melvin said. “The truck spun out, did few flips and turns, and he was ejected.”

After the crash, Jeremiah was taken to a local hospital where he later died. Police said there were no signs of impairment.

“I don’t know how I’m standing right now,” Melvin said. “It’s only through the grace of God.”

Scotty Walden Austin Peay Head Football Coach shared a message with the community.

“He is forever an Oakland Patriot and forever an Austin Peay State Governor and we will cherish him,” Walden said.

Jeremiah’s family said they will have a visitation for him at Woodfin Funeral Chapel from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

The Austin Peay Governors posted a fund to help Jeremiah’s family with funeral arrangements. The school added that the Govs Care is a fund the Austin Peay Athletics created for emergencies, catastrophic injuries and crisis care situations to support student-athletes and their families. To donate, click here.

